US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,678,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,503,000 after buying an additional 74,379 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,407,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IWV stock opened at $353.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $363.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.62.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

