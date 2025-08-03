Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 1.8%

XYL stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

