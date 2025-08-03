Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,547 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 504.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.