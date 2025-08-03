Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 1,015 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 735.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.87.

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

