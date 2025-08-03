US Bancorp DE Sells 10,493 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $33,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

