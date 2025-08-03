GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GEV stock opened at $656.66 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.