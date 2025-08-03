GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $656.66 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

