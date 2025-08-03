JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,799,000 after buying an additional 661,733 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,688,000 after buying an additional 127,276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,964,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after buying an additional 158,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,080 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

