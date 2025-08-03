Reviewing Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) & British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vapor Group and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapor Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 British American Tobacco 1 0 4 0 2.60

British American Tobacco has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.28%. Given Vapor Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapor Group is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A British American Tobacco $33.06 billion 3.39 $3.92 billion $4.87 11.16

This table compares Vapor Group and British American Tobacco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor Group. Vapor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vapor Group and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Vapor Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

