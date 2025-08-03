Financial Analysis: Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smiths Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ohmyhome and Smiths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ohmyhome presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Ohmyhome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ohmyhome is more favorable than Smiths Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohmyhome and Smiths Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $7.97 million 0.31 -$3.17 million N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.94 billion 2.61 $314.80 million N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Risk and Volatility

Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Ohmyhome on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components, flexible hosing, and rigid tubing that heat and move fluids and gases. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems used in secure connectivity applications. The company serves general industrial, safety and security, energy, and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

