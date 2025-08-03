Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 343.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

