SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,230 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 8.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,263,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,467,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of XAR stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $224.17.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.