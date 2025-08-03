Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $244.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,169 shares of company stock worth $82,908,609. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

