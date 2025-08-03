Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.94, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $706,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,820.10. This trade represents a 26.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.