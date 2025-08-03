L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 69,924 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,677,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,298,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 434,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.