OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Critical Comparison

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and OFA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 3 0 1 2.50 OFA Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Century Communities presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than OFA Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Communities and OFA Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.40 billion 0.39 $333.82 million $8.19 7.05 OFA Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than OFA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and OFA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 6.03% 10.99% 6.14% OFA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Century Communities beats OFA Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About OFA Group

(Get Free Report)

Through our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, we provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clients’ considerations. Fit out works include installing protective materials to cover floors or walls, installing or constructing partition walls, windows and window frames and decorative fittings, furniture or fixtures, installing plumbing systems as well as installing switches, power outlets, telephone wiring, computer outlet covers and other electrical and wiring works. Our mission is to leverage our expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced through thoughtful innovations. We are focused on innovation, efficiency, and scalability in our business model and service offerings. While we currently operate on a traditional project-based model, we utilize various technological tools to enhance our design process, including Houzz, a commercially available software platform that includes automated visualization capabilities. Through Houzz’s platform, we convert two-dimensional building plans into three-dimensional models and efficiently generate various design alternatives by applying different materials and equipment options. This functionality helps expedite our design process and facilitates client decision-making by providing rapid visualization of different design options. Based on our market research, we believe the use of such visualization tools is not yet widespread among architectural firms in Hong Kong, which we believe provides us with certain operational efficiencies compared to traditional design methods. We currently utilize Houzz’s standard commercially available features as a regular platform user, which includes basic listing and networking capabilities. As part of our growth strategy, we continuously monitor developments in architectural design and visualization technologies, and may explore potential collaborations or partnerships with various technology providers to enhance our service offerings in Asian markets. However, we have not initiated any discussions regarding such partnerships, and there can be no assurance that any such agreements will be reached in the future. We have developed extensive industry relationships through our operating subsidiary’s 10-year membership in the Hong Kong Institute of Architects (“HKIA”) and maintain an active network of approximately 100 clients and numerous industry relationships throughout Hong Kong. As we continue to grow, we plan to leverage these relationships and our local market expertise to explore potential technological partnerships and enhanced service offerings for the Asian market. However, our ability to implement such enhancements would depend on reaching formal agreements with technology providers, and there can be no assurance that such agreements will be reached or that enhanced services will be developed. Our current service enhancement initiatives focus on utilizing existing visualization tools to improve design efficiency, exploring potential development of specialized software tools for building code compliance, and continuing to evaluate and implement commercially available technology solutions that could benefit our clients. We believe these initiatives can help us deliver more efficient services to our clients, though the implementation and success of these initiatives involve various risks and uncertainties. In addition, we have entered into a definitive co-development agreement with Alan To AI Consultancy Co. Limited (“Alan To AI”), a Hong Kong-based firm specializing in IT solutions, for the development of an automated building code compliance review system. This project aims to develop an AI-enabled tool that can analyze architectural drawings and provide feedback based on local building codes and regulations. The development scope encompasses the creation of specialized review systems, integration of regulatory databases, and development of user interface components. The project includes system testing and validation phases, as well as plans for ongoing optimization and enhancement of the technology. Investors are purchasing ordinary shares of OFA Group in this offering, which is a holding company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on August 27, 2024. Effective on August 29, 2024, the Company and its operating subsidiary completed a reorganization to consolidate its business operations in Hong Kong into an offshore corporate holding structure in anticipation of listing on a recognized securities market. Our wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, is a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong on January 31, 2013 under the name of “Panesian Engineering Limited.” On May 29, 2013, Panesian Engineering Limited changed its name by way of special resolution to Office for Fine Architecture Limited. Our operating subsidiary’s executive offices are based in Hong Kong. Our operating subsidiary has not had any bankruptcies or mergers and acquisitions during the time of its business lifetime. Our principal executive offices are located in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong.

