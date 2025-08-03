Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,688,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

