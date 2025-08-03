Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $202.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

