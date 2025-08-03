UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Lifted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2,963.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.8%

UBS stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

