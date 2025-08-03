Banco Santander S.A. Sells 184,100 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 789,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 549,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 324,018 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

