180,476 Shares in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

