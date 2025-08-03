Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,018 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Steel Dynamics worth $127,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

