Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,018 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Steel Dynamics worth $127,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
