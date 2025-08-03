Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.16 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.45. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

