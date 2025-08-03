Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Casio Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter.
Casio Computer Stock Up 2.9%
CSIOY stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Casio Computer has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.
Casio Computer Company Profile
