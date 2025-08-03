Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Casio Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Stock Up 2.9%

CSIOY stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Casio Computer has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

