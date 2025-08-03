IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $350.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.67. IES has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $370.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095 over the last three months. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IES stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

