Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Marubeni Trading Down 2.0%

OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $202.81 on Friday. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

