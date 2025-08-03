Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.37%.
Marubeni Trading Down 2.0%
OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $202.81 on Friday. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.
About Marubeni
