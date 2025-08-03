Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2858 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This is a 4.6% increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TECTP opened at $11.24 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

