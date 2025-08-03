Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2858 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This is a 4.6% increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TECTP opened at $11.24 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.
About Tectonic Financial
