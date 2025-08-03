1st Source Corporation (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 15th

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

SRCE opened at $58.79 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

