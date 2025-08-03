Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP opened at $25.33 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
