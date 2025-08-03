TriMas Corporation (TRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

TriMas Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.92 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

