Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.42 and last traded at $86.56. Approximately 5,331,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,162,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.