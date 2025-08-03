Baker Hughes Company (BKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 15th

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

Baker Hughes has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

