Avalon Trust Co Buys 2,689 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.