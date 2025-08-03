CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co cut its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

