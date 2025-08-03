CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CBRE stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $105.17 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,304. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

