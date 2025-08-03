Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

RWT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 270.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

