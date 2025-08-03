Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

NYSE:DCO opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 200.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

