Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.70. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $39,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.