EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

EME has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.33.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $625.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.75 and a 200-day moving average of $456.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after acquiring an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,220,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

