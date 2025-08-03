Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 3.1%

SHG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

