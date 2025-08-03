Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $25.82 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

