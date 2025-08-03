Analysts Set Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) PT at $30.35

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Carnival by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 146,060 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,880,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

