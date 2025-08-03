Vestcor Inc Sells 4,875 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after acquiring an additional 575,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,044,000 after acquiring an additional 652,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,519,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,962 shares of company stock worth $2,641,387 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

