Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

