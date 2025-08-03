Banco Santander S.A. Sells 84,539 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,539 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,807,000 after purchasing an additional 252,016 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

