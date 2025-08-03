Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,631.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,147 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,383,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,609,000 after acquiring an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,764,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,473,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,928,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,127 shares of company stock valued at $115,087,539. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.54 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $252.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

