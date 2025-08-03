United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 3,900 W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 17.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 979,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,686,000 after buying an additional 143,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.