Banco Santander S.A. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

