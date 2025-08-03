Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $428.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.