OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

