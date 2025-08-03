OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 47,810 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $38.22 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

